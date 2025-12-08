Barzal scored a goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.

Barzal found the back of the net at the 9:03 mark of the second period with a backhander. That was his lone shot of the game, and it was also all the offense the Islanders would muster. Barzal has scored in two of his last three games and has four points over that span, suggesting he is leaving his November slump behind. He posted nine points in 15 games that month.