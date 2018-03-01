Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Pots lone goal Wednesday
Barzal scored his 18th goal of the season in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Canadiens.
The rookie wraps up February with two goals and 16 points in 12 games, although 11 of the points came in just three of those contests. Barzal's volatility makes him a better tournament play than cash game option in DFS, but those with fantasy shares in the 20-year-old in season-long leagues can continue riding him with confidence.
