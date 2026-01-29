Barzal scored a power-play goal on five shots and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Barzal has now scored in back-to-back games, though he has just three goals to go with 11 assists over 13 contests in January. The center has a power-play point in five of the last seven games. He's up to a total of 13 goals, 44 points, 114 shots on net, 41 PIM, 35 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 52 appearances in a top-six role.