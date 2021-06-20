Barzal scored a goal on his lone shot in Saturday's 3-2 win over Tampa Bay in Game 4.

Barzal slammed a rebound into a wide-open net to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead with 6:14 left in the second period. It was Barzal's third goal of the series and his sixth tally in the last eight games. The 24-year-old has hit his offensive stride after having produced just three assists in his first seven playoff tilts.