Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Powers up in preseason win
Barzal collected a power-play assist Sunday, helping the Islanders to a 3-0 home win over the Flyers to open the preseason.
Barzal's apple was of the secondary variety, as he dished to Jordan Eberle, who ultimately set the table for a Kieffer Bellows score in the first period. As the 2018 Calder Trophy winner, Barzal is sure to be selected within the first few rounds of fantasy drafts. He deposited 22 goals and 63 assists -- including 27 power-play points -- without missing a game in 2017-18. With John Tavares now in Toronto, No. 13 will be a mainstay on the top line.
