Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Provides apple Saturday
Barzal picked up an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.
Barzal's helper gives him 51 points in 61 games this season. He's not producing at the point-per-game pace he had last year, but the playmaker has still been valuable to the Islanders. The dark spot on his stat line is his minus-10 rating.
