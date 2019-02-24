Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Provides apple Saturday

Barzal picked up an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.

Barzal's helper gives him 51 points in 61 games this season. He's not producing at the point-per-game pace he had last year, but the playmaker has still been valuable to the Islanders. The dark spot on his stat line is his minus-10 rating.

