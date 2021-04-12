Barzal recorded two assists in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Barzal had the secondary helper on Jean-Gabriel Pageau's first-period goal. In overtime, Barzal set up Ryan Pulock for the game-winner. The two-point game was Barzal's first multi-point effort since he put up a hat trick and two helpers versus the Capitals on April 1. The star center has 13 goals, 24 assists, 112 shots on net, a plus-18 rating and 38 PIM through 42 contests.