Barzal logged two assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Barzal has gone six games without a goal but has still put up five assists in that span. The 28-year-old hasn't had a multi-game point drought since late December, providing steady offense in a top-line role. He's up to 11 goals, 29 helpers, 11 power-play points, 106 shots on net, 41 PIM, 31 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 48 contests.