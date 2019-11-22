Play

Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Putting sophomore season behind

Barzal set up three goals in a 4-3 overtime win over Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Twenty points in 20 games and that includes nine goals. Barzal took a step back with 62 points last season, but he's spot-on this season. But it is important to note that his 20.5 shooting percentage is completely unsustainable, so expect some regression.

