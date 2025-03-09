Barzal (kneecap) is not guaranteed to be back before the end of the regular season, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Barzal's injury and subsequent recovery from a minor procedure has taken longer than expected -- he was initially designated to return in the second half of March. The Islanders are on the fringe for a playoff spot and won't rush the 27-year-old back, so he'll only play again this season if he is 100 percent healthy. Fantasy managers in shallow formats can likely let Barzal go at this point since the long layoff will likely negatively impact his performance even if he can get back into action.