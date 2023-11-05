Barzal had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

It was a pretty snipe. Barzal pushed the lead to 3-0 when he took a return pass from Bo Horvat and scored on a nifty backhand-forehand move in tight. This was Barzal's first multipoint game of the season and his second goal. He has two goals and six assists in 10 games played, which is a 65-point pace. His output may seem quiet, but he's a solid fantasy citizen.