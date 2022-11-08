Barzal produced three assists, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Barzal still hasn't lit the lamp on his own this year, but he's recorded four multi-assist efforts in 13 games. He had a hand in three of the Islanders' four goals Monday, giving him 14 helpers this season. His lack of scoring isn't an issue with effort -- he has 37 shots on net this year, but luck hasn't been on his side. The 25-year-old is still finding ways to produce, so there's little chance head coach Lane Lambert takes him off the first line.