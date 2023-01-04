Barzal scored a goal, added two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

One of Barzal's assists came on the power play. The center has racked up six goals and three helpers over his last six outings. He's up to 10 tallies, 40 points (16 on the power play), 92 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 39 contests overall. Barzal remains one of the Islanders' most talented forwards, though he hasn't maintained a point-per-game since his rookie year, when he had 85 points in 82 outings in 2017-18.