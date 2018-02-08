Barzal will play for the Islanders on Thursday versus the Sabres, Mark Herrmann of Newsday reports.

Barzal didn't practice Wednesday in what the Islanders called a maintenance day. Apparently he was beat up pretty good during the game Monday versus Nashville. Barzal is one of the leading contenders for the Calder Trophy this season with 16 goals and 37 assists in 54 games. He is also one of the main reasons why the Islanders are one of the top scoring teams in the NHL. Barzal will lineup Thursday flanked by Jordan Eberle and Anders Lee.