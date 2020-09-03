Barzal (face) is on the ice for warmups and is expected to play in Thursday's Game 6 showdown with Philadelphia, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Barzal was a game-time decision for the contest after taking a stick to the face in Game 5, failing to suit up for the overtime session. The forward was seen with a heavy bandage over his eye, but it appears he will tough in out in the pivotal clash. Now back healthy, he's expected to handle his normal role on the second line and on the power play.