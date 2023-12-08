Barzal scored two goals on five shots and registered two assists against the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Barzal has been nearly unstoppable of late, recording three or more points in three of his last four contests for a combined four goals and seven helpers, including a trio of power-play assists. At this rate, Barzal should be a lock to reach the 50-point mark for the third straight season and could get to 60 for the first time since 2019-20.