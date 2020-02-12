Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Records three helpers
Barzal posted three assists with a plus-2 rating, two PIM and three shots on net in a 5-3 victory over the Flyers on Tuesday.
This was the third time over the last month that Barzal has posted multiple assists in a game. Three helpers is also his new season high in the category. Barzal has 18 goals and 48 points with a plus-4 rating in 55 games this season.
