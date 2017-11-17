Barzal registered a goal, two helpers and three shots through 18:04 of ice time (3:40 on the power play) during Thursday's 6-4 win over Carolina.

The rookie has caught fire over the past three weeks with three goals and 14 points through his latest nine games. Barzal was an accomplished scorer in the WHL (79 points through 41 games last year), and he's now marked the scoresheet in 10 of his last 13 outings. The impressive stretch has the 20-year-old center on the fantasy radar in the majority of settings.