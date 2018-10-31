Barzal collected a pair of assists -- including one on the man advantage -- in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Both of Barzal's assists came on goals by Jordan Eberle, bringing Barzal to 11 helpers in as many games this season. The 21-year-old has just one goal, but he's still scoring points at a strong pace after his breakout rookie campaign.

