Barzal posted two assists and one shot in the Islanders' 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken on Thursday.

Barzal picked up helpers on goals by Casey Cizikas and Noah Dobson. This performance gives him multiple points in back-to-back games and extends his point streak to three games where he has five points in that span. On the season, the Canadian forward has three goals and 14 points in 16 games.