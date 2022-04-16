Barzal recorded an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.

Barzal set up Zach Parise on the opening tally 4:25 into the third period. This was Barzal's third straight game with an assist since he snapped a four-game point drought. The 24-year-old center hasn't been able to replicate his 85-point form he showed in his rookie year -- he's at 14 goals, 37 helpers, 146 shots on net and a minus-12 rating in 65 outings this season.