Barzal notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins in Game 2.

Barzal had the secondary helper on Jean-Gabriel Pageau's tally to give the Islanders a 3-1 lead late in the second period. It's been a relatively quiet postseason for Barzal, who has just four assists and 20 shots on net through eight contests. While he's best known as a high-end playmaker, the 24-year-old center will need to chip in some goals to keep up with the Bruins' top line in this second-round series.