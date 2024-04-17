Barzal (rest) will be a healthy scratch against the Penguins on Wednesday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

After scoring 23 goals and 80 points in 80 contests this season, Barzal will get a breather ahead of the playoffs. Oliver Wahlstrom, who was last in the lineup Feb. 24, is projected to serve on the top line versus Pittsburgh due to Barzal's absence.