Barzal (upper body) is skating on his own, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports Monday.

Barzal has missed the past 19 games after sustaining an injury in a 2-0 loss to Columbus on Oct. 30. The right-shot forward was given a 4-6 week timeline Nov. 2, so he should be nearing a return so long as he hasn't endured any setbacks in his recovery. Once healthy, Barzal will immediately slot in on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit. Barzal's return should provide an immediate boost to Bo Horvat, who has struggled without the 27-year-old playmaker.