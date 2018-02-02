Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Rookie of the month
Barzal was named rookie of the month for January.
Barzal had three goals and 12 assists in 13 games to secure the award. His emergence has given the Islanders a strong second scoring line for opposing defenses to contend with. Barzal has 16 goals and 35 assists in 52 games this season and is considered one of the leading contenders for the Calder Trophy.
