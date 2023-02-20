Barzal will be out indefinitely after suffering a lower-body injury against Boston on Saturday.

Barzal's absence will be a huge blow for a team in the midst of a competitive playoff race, especially after shelling out to bring in Bo Horvat ahead of the trade deadline. In those seven games with Horvat on the team, the 25-year-old Barzal was on an offensive tear with two goals and six assists, including a trio of power-play points. With Barzal sidelined, Simon Holmstrom could find himself elevated to a first-line role.