Barzal hasn't registered a point since missing a game on Jan. 6 with a lower-body injury.

There is no word on whether the injury is the reason for the lack of production from Barzal or if he is in a slump, just like most of the team is. Barzal has 11 goals and 30 assists in 46 games this season. The assists and points lead the team while he is fourth in goals. The Islanders need more production from Barzal, but a lack of scoring wings and inconsistency with who Barzal's linemates are has seemingly hurt his production. This may not change this season unless the team is willing to make a big trade by the March 3 deadline.