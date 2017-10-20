Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Scores first NHL goal
Barzal scored a goal and recorded three shots through 18:03 of ice time -- 2:05 with the man advantage -- during Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.
The 2015 first-round pick projects to stick with the big club all season after a two-game cup of coffee last year. Barzal has now collected a goal and an assist through his past two games, and his 18:03 of ice time was a season high. It's not too early to speculatively add the 20-year-old forward in deep settings. He owns tremendous offensive upside.
More News
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Likely to break camp with big club•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Off limits in trade talks•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Playing well since return to WHL•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Sent back to juniors•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Has strep throat•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...