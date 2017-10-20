Barzal scored a goal and recorded three shots through 18:03 of ice time -- 2:05 with the man advantage -- during Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

The 2015 first-round pick projects to stick with the big club all season after a two-game cup of coffee last year. Barzal has now collected a goal and an assist through his past two games, and his 18:03 of ice time was a season high. It's not too early to speculatively add the 20-year-old forward in deep settings. He owns tremendous offensive upside.