Barzal scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues. He also delivered two assists, including one on the power play, while adding four shots on goal and a plus-1 rating.

Barzal assisted on the Islanders' first and third goals, courtesy of Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Bo Horvat, before slotting home the game-winner with a wrister at the 2:11 mark in overtime. Barzal has been outstanding for the Islanders of late and has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last 11 games while tallying 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) over that stretch.