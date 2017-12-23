Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Scores hat trick against Jets
Barzal scored three goals on four shots during Saturday's 5-2 win over Winnipeg.
Barzal takes a four-game point streak into the holiday break and is now up to 12 goals, 23 assists and 77 shots for the campaign. Fantasy owners should continue to expect the rookie to collect more assists than goals moving forward, as not only was this his first career hat trick, it was also his first multi-goal outing. Still, Barzal is flirting with a point-per-game pace, and he continues to affirm his status as a rock-solid asset in the majority of settings.
