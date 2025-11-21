Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Scores in blowout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barzal scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Red Wings.
Barzal had gone two games without a point entering Thursday. He scored an unassisted goal in the third period to stretch the Islanders' lead to 3-0. The 28-year-old center is up to six goals, 16 points, 48 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 20 appearances. Barzal's offense hasn't been explosive, but there's value in a steady contributor, and he should continue to be one of those in a top-six role with power-play time.
