Barzal scored a goal on four shots and added four PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Washington in Game 4.

Barzal put the Islanders up 2-0 midway through the first period when he led a rush up ice, dished the puck, then drove to the net and re-directed a Nick Leddy feed. It was the second straight game with a goal for Barzal, who tallied the overtime winner in Game 3. The 23-year-old has three goals and four assists in eight postseason games.