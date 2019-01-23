Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Scores in shootout loss
Barzal scored his 14th goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.
While he's been racking up points at a steady rate, the goal ended a six-game goalless drought for Barzal. The 21-year-old, coming off an 85-point rookie campaign, is averaging 0.92 points per game in 2018-19, continuing to showcase himself as one of the best young playmakers in the NHL. Barzal also finished Tuesday's loss tied for the team lead with 2:16 of power-play ice time.
