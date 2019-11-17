Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Scores key PPG
Barzal scored a power-play goal on his lone shot of the game in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over Philadelphia.
Barzal buried a one-timer in the slot to pull the Isles to within 3-2 with six-and-a-half minutes left in regulation. It was his team-leading ninth goal of the season -- and first with the man advantage -- and extended his point streak to four games (3g, 3a). The 22-year-old has 17 points in 18 games and boasts a stout plus-13. Barzal looks to be on pace for a career season.
More News
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Two-point night in win•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Playing like hot rookie season•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Picks up goal, assist•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Buries goal in win over Flyers•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Takes flight in Jets' building•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Leads comeback in OT win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.