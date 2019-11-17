Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Scores key PPG

Barzal scored a power-play goal on his lone shot of the game in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over Philadelphia.

Barzal buried a one-timer in the slot to pull the Isles to within 3-2 with six-and-a-half minutes left in regulation. It was his team-leading ninth goal of the season -- and first with the man advantage -- and extended his point streak to four games (3g, 3a). The 22-year-old has 17 points in 18 games and boasts a stout plus-13. Barzal looks to be on pace for a career season.