Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Scoring spree continues
Barzal scored both of his team's regulation goals -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks. He added eight shots on goal in 20:16 of ice time.
Barzal has suddenly turned into a goalscorer, lighting the lamp seven times during his active six-game point streak while adding three assists for good measure. The swift skater had just five goals in the first 33 games this season, so it's fair to be skeptical of this newfound ability to light the lamp. Still, there's no denying Barzal's overall productivity, as he's just one point below a point-per-game pace after achieving that feat with 85 points in 82 contests last season.
