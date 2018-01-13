Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Second five-point game of season
Barzal had a huge day Saturday in a 7-2 win over the Rangers. He scored two goals and set up three more.
All of the points came at even strength. Barzal's name had fallen off the radar for best rookie with Brock Boeser's performance in Vancouver, but this effort was an emphatic, don't-count-me-out-yet explosion. Barzal has seven points, including five assists, in his last two games and 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in as many games. It was his second, five-point game of the season.
