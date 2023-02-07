Barzal scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.

He redirected a Brock Nelson feed past Carter Hart midway through the second period to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead that Semyon Varlamov was able to make hold up. Barzal is more known for his playmaking that his sniping and hasn't reached the 20-goal mark in a season since 2017-18, but the 25-year-old is making his tallies count this season. He's already set a new career high with five game-winners, despite scoring only 13 goals through 52 games.