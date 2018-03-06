Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Sets up a pair in defeat
Barzal was part of two of his team's three goals Monday in a 4-3 overtime loss at Vancouver.
Good things tend to happen when Barzal gets the puck to John Tavares' stick. Indeed, that happened again against the Canucks, as Barzal started Tavares' goal and found the center to set up Jordan Eberle's power-play goal that allowed the Isles to come away with a point. With 51 assists to his name and a point-per-game average, Barzal has made his owners very happy and is a must-start.
More News
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Pots lone goal Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Posts another multi-point showing•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Bags three apples Thursday•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Paves way to victory over Wings•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Ready to play•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Picks up two assists in Saturday's win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...