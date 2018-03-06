Barzal was part of two of his team's three goals Monday in a 4-3 overtime loss at Vancouver.

Good things tend to happen when Barzal gets the puck to John Tavares' stick. Indeed, that happened again against the Canucks, as Barzal started Tavares' goal and found the center to set up Jordan Eberle's power-play goal that allowed the Isles to come away with a point. With 51 assists to his name and a point-per-game average, Barzal has made his owners very happy and is a must-start.