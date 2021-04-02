Barzal registered a hat trick, added two assists and led all players with eight shots and a plus-5 rating in Thursday's 8-4 win over Washington.

The Capitals had no answer for Barzal, who turned in one of the most electrifying performances of his career. His first two goals came during the first period, his first on a brilliant coast-to-coast rush and the second on a spinning shot on the doorstep. He completed the hat trick with 1:06 left in the third period, batting the puck out of mid-air while stationed in front. Barzal, who also set up a pair of Jordan Eberle tallies, moved into the team goal-scoring lead with 13. He also paces the Islanders in points (33), plus/minus (plus-16), PIM (36) and shots on goal (95).