Barzel inked an eight-year, $73.2 million contract extension with the Islanders on Tuesday.

Barzal was entering the final year of the bridge deal he signed with the club back in January of 2021 but now will be under contract through the 2030-31 campaign. While the 25-year-old center has yet to match his rookie numbers in which he tallied 85 points in 82 contests, he still has garnered at least 45 points in each of his five NHL seasons. If he can stay healthy this year, Barzakl is capable of getting back over that 20-goal threshold, a mark he certainly should be expected to hit given his $9.15 million AAV cap hit moving forward.