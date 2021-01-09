Barzal (contract disupte) has signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Islanders, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Barzal, a restricted free agent, has been absent from training camp while hammering out a deal with the Islanders, but he should be back on the ice in short order now that he's tied to the club for the next three campaigns. The 23-year-old pivot is the Isles' best offensive weapon, having racked up 19 goals, 60 points and 171 shots on net in 68 games last season, and shoud be an early-to-mid-round draft pick in most fantasy formats this year.