Barzal had two assists, including one on the power play, and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Barzal has three helpers and six shots over two games since he made his return from a knee injury. He's easing back into action in a middle-six role, though he was again able to handle faceoff duties as a center, winning three of 11 draws. Barzal's a playmaker who can produce at a decent level, so fantasy managers should check to see if he's lingering on the waiver wire in shallower formats.