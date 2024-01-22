Barzal registered a pair of assists in Sunday's 3-2 win over Dallas.

Barzal remains stuck in a five-game goal drought during which he recorded 13 shots and three helpers. Despite the slump, the 26-year-old center continues to see plenty of opportunities with the No. 1 power-play unit. The British Columbia native is well on pace to get back over the 60-point threshold for the first time since 2019-20 and could even challenge for his career-high 85 points set during his rookie campaign.