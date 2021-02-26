Barzal scored a goal and added an assist in a 7-2 win over the Bruins on Thursday.

The goal was a beauty. Barzal took a stretch pace from Nick Leddy and scored from the left circle on a 2-on-1 with Jordan Eberle. He then returned the favor, dishing to Eberle on a 2-on-1 in a third period flurry of goals. The goal snapped Barzal's five-game goal drought and they were his first points in five games. Barzal sits with 17 points, including seven goals, in 19 games this season. The Isles play a tight D-first game, so it's an accomplishment to score at near a point-per-game.