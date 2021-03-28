Barzal collected a goal and an assist with four shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

Barzal got the Islanders on the board midway through the second period, streaking up the left side and turning it into a breakaway before snapping a shot past Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry. It was Barzal's first goal since March 6, ending his 10-game drought. Barzal also used his speed to set up Anthony Beauvillier's third-period tally, driving hard to the net and creating a rebound for Beauvillier to clean up. The 23-year-old Barzal has 10 goals and 27 points with a plus-12 rating in 35 games.