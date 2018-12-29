Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Sparks comeback win
Barzal scored two goals and added an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Senators.
His first goal of the night proved to be the game-winner. With the 21-year-old posting four goals and 11 points in his last nine games, the streaky Barzal seems locked in at the moment, pushing closer to the scoring pace he enjoyed as a rookie last season.
