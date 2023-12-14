Barzal scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Ducks.

Barzal's power-play goal tied the game 3-3 in the third period en route to a one-goal Islanders victory. Barzal's been on a tear lately, tallying points in four straight games and 15 (six goals, nine assists) in his last nine contests. Overall, he's up to 10 goals and 30 points through 27 games this season.