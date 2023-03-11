Coach Lane Lambert said Saturday that there is still no timetable for Barzal (lower body) to start skating, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Barzal has been out of action since Feb. 20, a span of eight games. He has 14 goals and 51 points in 58 games this season. He had played seven games with Bo Horvat - since the former Vancouver forward was dealt to the Islanders - scoring twice and adding six assists.