Barzal and the Islanders are talking but a deal has yet to be reached for the 2021 season, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Barzal is on Long Island and quarantining but whether or not he will be signed and ready to practice with the team when training camp opens Sunday still remains to be seen. With the Islanders up against the cap and most NHL teams in a cap crunch due to the pandemic, it seems likely that some sort of bridge contract between player and team will be reached in the $6-$7 million range for two seasons. Barzal is a dynamic player that makes the offense for the Islanders hum. Without him, there just isn't much talent on the offensive side of the roster.