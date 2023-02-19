Barzal (undisclosed) was hurt in Saturday's game versus the Bruins, and head coach Lane Lambert had no update on his status following the contest, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports.
Barzal logged just three shifts in the game, though the Islanders haven't provided an official explanation for his absence. He should be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's game versus the Penguins.
More News
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Two helpers in Friday's win•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Three points in loss•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Sets new career high in GWG•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Brushes twine in victory•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: First goal in 11 games•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Scoreless in six straight•