Barzal (undisclosed) was hurt in Saturday's game versus the Bruins, and head coach Lane Lambert had no update on his status following the contest, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports.

Barzal logged just three shifts in the game, though the Islanders haven't provided an official explanation for his absence. He should be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's game versus the Penguins.

